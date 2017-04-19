UIL puts Silsbee & LCM hoops on probation

The UIL handed down additional punishment to the Silsbee and LCM basketball teams, following their fight on February 7 that resulted in the refs abandoning the game.

The teams are now put on two years probation by the UIL. Back in February, the District 24-4a executive committee ruled a double forfeit in the game.

Silsbee's Devon McCain was suspended for the rest of the season, while some other players served a one game suspension.

The Tigers later went on to win the 4A state championship

© 2017 KBMT-TV