Following the lead of Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A, 5A football districts will be split into larger and smaller school divisions prior to the playoffs.

The new re-alignment will take effect for the 2018 football season.

Schools like Memorial with 2100 students will compete in the larger district, as opposed to Lumberton, that has an enrollment of around 1200 students.

The UIL says the measure passed by a margin of 144-77 in favor of the change among the 5A superintendents from around the state.

The Beaumont Enterprise had reported that seven of the eight schools in District 22-5A voted in favor of the change, with PN-G the only school against it.

Some fear it might break up the rivalry games between PN-G /Nederland and Ozen/Central, but those schools can always play a non-district game.

The vote only affects football. Other sports like basketball, volleyball, softball and baseball will still be grouped in more regional districts to preserve the rivilries.

The result will probably be smaller districts, like the one WO Stark, HJ, Orangefield, Ham-Fannett and Liberty are in, with four of the five teams making the playoffs. It could also add to the travel distances for football games, like the 4A district Silsbee, Bridge City and LCM are in with Navasota.

