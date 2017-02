Tuesday Night HS Hoop Scores- 2/7/17

BOYS HS HOOPS:

WO STARK 54 ORANGEFIELD 35 [F]

ANAHUAC 86 BOB HOPE 34 [F]

EVADALE 104 SABINE PASS 70 [F]

KOUNTZE 89 E CHAMBERS 51 [F]

MEMORIAL 61 NEDERLAND 60 [F]

CENTRAL 49 PNG 37 [F]

OZEN 83 LIVINGSTON 39 [F]

WEST BROOK 61 PAS-RAYBURN 41 [F]

**SILSBEE 2-0 FORFEIT WIN OVER LCM** Game was called after bench clearing brawl in 2nd quarter with the Tigers leading 42-28

KELLY 63 ST THOMAS 60 [F]

BUNA 77 HARDIN 40 [F]

BRIDGE CITY 65 HAM-FANNETT 53 [F] - CARDINALS CLINCH PLAYOFF SPOT

VIDOR 54 LUMBERTON 40 [F]

NEWTON 86 CORRIGAN-CAMDEN 39 [F]

HARDIN-JEFF 51 TARKINGTON 44 [F]

GIRLS HS HOOPS:

KOUNTZE 43 E CHAMBERS 40 [F]

EVADALE 89 SABINE PASS 16 [F]

BUNA 54 HARDIN 39 [F] - LADY COUGARS TAKE DISTRICT TITLE

LUMBERTON 70 VIDOR 15 [F]

MEMORIAL 51 NEDERLAND 42 [F]

OZEN 59 LIVINGSTON 46 [F]

