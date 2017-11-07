KBMT
Close

Tuesday HS Volleyball Playoffs - 11/7/17

KBMT 10:56 PM. CST November 07, 2017

Tuesday night scores:

Huffman  3  Silsbee  0

Tarkington  3  Hardin-Jefferson  0

Spurger  3  High Island  0

East Bernard  3  Hardin  1

Kingwood Park  3  Santa Fe  0

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories