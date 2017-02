GIRLS HS HOOP PLAYOFFS: Tuesday February 14

OZEN 64 NEW CANEY 39 [F] - VS GALVESTON BALL NEXT

SUMMER CREEK 54 WEST BROOK 45 [F]

KOUNTZE 53 EAST BERNARD 44 [F] VS CROCKETT NEXT

RICE CONSOLIDATED 47 E CHAMBERS 42 [F]

EVADALE 76 P-WOODS ACADEMY 37 [F] VS JOAQUIN NEXT

HUDSON 52 BRIDGE CITY 42 [F]

WOODVILLE 60 ANDERSON-SHIRO 38 [F] - vs RICE CONSOLIDATED IN NEXT ROUND

(© 2017 KBMT)