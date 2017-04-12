Trio of LSCPA athletes sign letters of intent

PORT ARTHUR – Three athletes at Lamar State College Port Arthur signed national letters of intent on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, including softball players Savana Guidry and Kayla Sheridan and basketball player John Comeaux.



The trio of LSCPA athletes signed during a ceremony held at the Carl Parker Multipurpose Center. Guidry will play for Lamar University, Sheridan for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Comeaux for Stephen F. Austin State University.



Sheridan, a graduate of Sulphur, La., High School, is a two-year player for the Seahawks. Through April 8, 2017, which includes 54 games played, Kayla has a .416 batting average with five doubles and three triples. She has collected 25 runs batted in and crossed the plate 38 times this season. She owns a .445 on-base percentage. On the base paths, she has 33 stolen bases.



During her freshman season, Sheridan had a .367 batting average, playing in 51 of 55 games during the 2016 season. She had six doubles and five triples with 15 runs batted in. Her five triples tied her for fifth best in that category in NJCAA Region 14. She owned a .945 fielding percentage playing in the outfield for the Seahawks. Sheridan earned All-Region 14 South Zone and second-team All-Region 14 in the outfield and also won the LSCPA Dr. Sam Monroe Academic Excellence Award.



Guidry is a graduate of Nederland High School, coming to LSCPA after a season at Houston Baptist University. Through games of April 8, Guidry has collected team-best marks in batting average (.500), slugging percentage (.725), hits (89), doubles (24), triples (8), runs scored (51), and stolen bases (37) in 50 games played.



She has already set LSCPA records for hits and doubles and is two runs shy of tying the school mark for runs scored. She earned NJCAA Region 14 National Player of the Week earlier this season and was selected Fast Pitch News Player of the Week, another national honor.



A four-year letterwinner and starter at Nederland High School, Guidry batted .619 as a senior to pick up the District 22-5A Offensive Player of the Year and all-state honors. She was named first team all-district as an infielder and was named District 20-4A Newcomer of the Year as a freshman.



Comeaux is a graduate of Beaumont Ozen High School. During his freshman season at LSCPA, he earned First Team All-NJCAA Region 14 and First Team All-Region 14 South Zone honors.



Comeaux played in 30 games, starting 28, scoring in double figures 26 times. He averaged 19.8 points a game for the season and 22.5 points a game in conference play, ranking him second in Region 14. He finished first in conference with 122 free throws made.



Comeaux set a school record after scoring 47 points vs. Panola College and is now the all-time leading conference scorer with 427 points in 19 games. He is also ranked third in the LSCPA record book with 593 points in a season, fourth for his regular-season scoring average and fifth all-time in steals after collecting 67.

He was named NJCAA Division I National Player of the Week after the game against Panola.

