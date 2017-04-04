Tony Romo confirms CBS Sports move with tweet

Picture from Tony Romo Twitter (@tonyromo) (Photo: Tony Romo Twitter (@tonyromo), KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s official. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will be moving on to become the newest CBS Sports broadcaster.

Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Romo alluded to the fact he will be joining CBS with a tweet saying, “I guess it’s time to start dressing up.”

He also attached a picture to the tweet of him wearing a CBS sports coat.

CBS Sports also released a statement that Romo will be CBS Sports’ lead NFL game analyst beginning in the 2017-2018 NFL season. Romo will join Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on the lead announce team for the Network’s coverage of THE NFL ON CBS on Sunday afternoons and Thursday Night Football.

“Tony has been one of the NFL’s biggest stars for the past decade, and we are thrilled to welcome him to CBS Sports,” Sean McManus, Chairman of CBS Sports said earlier on Tuesday. “He will bring the same passion, enthusiasm, and knowledge that he displayed on the field to the broadcast booth. He brings a fresh and insightful perspective to our viewers having just stepped off the field. We know Tony will quickly develop into a terrific analyst, and alongside Jim Nantz, will become a must-listen for fans each week.”

