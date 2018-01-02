Titans top Jags; Lady Hawks keep rolling

A prime time match up between Port Arthur Memorial and Beaumont Central ended up closer than many Titans fans expected. The Jags cut the lead to four points with under two minutes left after Memorial got a little careless with the basketball in its half court set.

Thailan Wesley had 26 points for Memorial, and his hot hand behind the arc with five 3-pointers paced the offense on the evening for Memorial as they moved to 3-0 in District 22-5A. Central falls to 3-1.

12 Sports also featured the 17th ranked Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks, and their big win over West Orange-Stark. A lot of people are talking about Mike Fogo's team and they looked to be the real deal. They shot great from the outside and have enough inside presence to score in the paint at will. They team pressed the Lady Mustangs and went on several quick runs to build their 38-point win.

