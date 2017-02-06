Thompson is headed back to state

Nederland swimmer Karley Thompson is headed back to the state swim meet, qualifying in the 100 yard backstroke and the 50 yard freestyle at the Regional Meet this past weekend in Magnolia.

Thompson, a junior, qualified in the 100 backstroke last year and finished sixth.

Among the other Nederland swimmers, Salvador Contreras 4th in the 100 fly and 7th in the 200 free

Vincent Fletcher 6th in 100 free and 5th in the 50 free. He also broke the Nederland high school 100 free record.

The boys 200 medley relay placed third. Grayson Fannett, Jeffery Ferguson, Salvador Contreras, and Vincent Fletcher

They boy 200 free relay was 6th Vincent Fletcher, Jeffery Ferguson, Damien Perez, and Salvador Contreras.

