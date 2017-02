Nederland swimmer Karley Thompson improved by one spot in the 100 yard backstroke at the UIL swimming and diving championships over the weekend in Austin.

After a 6th place finish in the backstroke in 2016, Thompson swam a 58.26 in the finals to take 5th place for 2017.

Thompson, a junior, also qualified in the 50 yard Freestyle and finished 10th in a time of 24.38.

(© 2017 KBMT)