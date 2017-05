This week's softball playoff schedule

UIL SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

CLASS 4A AREA

Bridge City vs Liberty

G1: Friday 5 pm, Crosby

G2: Saturday 10 am, Port Arthur Memorial

G3: Saturday 1 pm, Port Arthur Memorial (if needed)

Winner vs Orangefield or Hardin-Jefferson

CLASS 4A AREA

Orangefield vs Hardin-Jefferson

Friday 5 pm, PNG

Winner vs Bridge City or Liberty



CLASS 4A AREA

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Huffman Hargrave

G1: Friday 7 pm, PNG

G2: Saturday 12 pm, Crosby

G3: Saturday 2 pm, Crosby (if needed)

Winner vs Tarkington or Huntington

CLASS 3A AREA

#9 Hardin vs Corrigan-Camden

All Games at Porter

G1: Friday 6 pm

G2: Friday 8 pm

G3: Saturday 11 am (if needed)

Winner vs East Bernard or Pollok Central

CLASS 3A AREA

#3 Woodville vs Buna

Friday 7:30 pm, Jasper

Winner vs Garrison or Rice Consolidated

CLASS 2A AREA

Colmesneil vs Cushing

Winner vs #9 Woden or Neches

CLASS 2A AREA

Sabine Pass vs #1 Shiner

Friday 7 pm, Tomball

Winner vs #4 Milano or Snook

CLASS 1A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Chester vs Kennard

Winner vs #10 Slocum or Martinsville

CLASS 1A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

#5 High Island vs #7 Bartlett

Winner vs Fayetteville

TAPPS SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

DIVISION I REGIONAL

Kelly vs Fort Worth Nolan

Winner vs Dallas Bishop Dunne / Katy St. John XIII or San Antonio Antonian





