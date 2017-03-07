The eye of the Tigers on the 4A State Championship

SILSBEE - After coming close a year ago, the Silsbee Tigers are on a mission to bring home the schools first championship in Boys HS Basketball.

The Tigers lost a tough game to Dallas Lincoln in the championship game in 2016 nad have used it as motivation to get back to San Antonio.

Standing in their way is Argyle, making their third trip to state and first since 2012. Silsbee (31-6) to face Argyle (33-3) in the second semi-final Friday afternoon at 3 pm.

The other semi-final is at 1:30 pm matching Brazosport (32-3) vs Midland Heritage (32-5). The championship game will be Saturday night at 7 pm.

