Texas RB Foreman reveals he lost a son during 2017 season

NFL draft prospect D'Onta Foreman revealed Monday that he played through the pain of losing his infant son during his prolific junior season at Texas.

Foreman was college football's leading rusher with 2,028 yards in 2016 and is the No. 7 ranked running back in this week's draft, according to Scouts Inc. In an interview with NFL Network, Foreman said his son, D'Onta Jr., was born prematurely and died at 7 weeks old due to an intestinal infection.

"I really didn't know how to feel," Foreman told the network. "I was like numb. I felt like something was taken away from me before I had a chance to experience it."

Foreman kept quiet about his son's death during his run to 2,000 yards and the Doak Walker Award, honoring the nation's top running back. He finished eighth in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

D'Onta Jr. was born after just 23 weeks of pregnancy and weighed 15 ounces. He spent 50 days in intensive care and died on the same day that Foreman rushed for a career-best 341 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Texas Tech (Nov. 5).

"It was just something about that game, it was like, 'I'm doing it for my son. I'm leaving it all out here,'" Foreman said.

Foreman also revealed he and his girlfriend are expecting another child in September.

ESPN

