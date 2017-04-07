Texas A&M Receiver Faces Two Charges of Indecent Exposure

Texas A&M sophomore wide receiver Kirk Merritt is pleading not guilty to 2 charges of indecent exposure, stemming from incidents with 2 separate Texas A&M tutors last fall. Both of the charges are misdemeanors.

According to court documents, one victim accused Merritt of exposing and touching himself while sitting in arm's reach of her, while another alleges he pulled his shorts down and held himself while also sitting within arm's reach. The incidents occurred within a few days of each other.

Merritt has requested a delay of arraignment, which was supposed to be earlier this week. Merritt's attorney Rick Davis told the Houston Chronicle that Merritt's defense was, "a bad case of jock itch," and that he had apologized to the 2 victims. A new court date has not been scheduled for Merritt.

He was suspended at the time of the incidents by Texas A&M per school policy, but was reinstated in February and took part in spring practices. A transfer from Oregon, Merritt will not be allowed to play in the Maroon and White Spring Game on Saturday.

