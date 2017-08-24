Texans WR Jaelen Strong suspended for 1st game of regular season

HOUSTON – The NFL has released the following statement on Houston Texans WR Jaelen Strong:

“Jaelen Strong of the Houston Texans has been suspended without pay for the first game of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.



Strong will be eligible to return to the Texans’ active roster on Monday, September 11 following the team’s September 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.



Strong is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games.”

Strong was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, in February 2016 on a marijuana possession charge.

In two seasons with the Texans the second-round pick has played in 18 games (including three starts), compiling 28 receptions for 292 yards and three touchdowns.

According to Texans coaches, Strong enjoyed a solid training camp and preseason. In two preseason games, he's earned three receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown in limited snaps.

The suspension further diminishes the Texans' receiving corps for the opening game. Houston wideout Will Fuller is expected to miss the first month of the season with a broken collarbone. Braxton Miller also has been dealing with an ankle injury, and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins has missed time with a hand ailment.

TEXANS

© 2017 KBMT-TV