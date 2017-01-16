Texans will have new offensive coordinator in 2017

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans and Offensive Coordinator George Godsey have mutually agreed to part ways.



“I’m grateful for the tireless work ethic and contributions George has made to our team over the last three years,” said Head Coach Bill O’Brien. “I wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Houston's offense ranked 29th in the NFL during the regular season, averaging only 314.7 yards per game. Only the Browns, 49ers and Rams had lower totals.

The team was also 27th in scoring, averaging 17.4 points per outing. The Jets, Browns and Rams were the only teams to score less.

Despite a struggling offense Houston was able to win their second straight AFC South title with the NFL's top-rated defense.

