Texans tame Raiders 27-14

Texans tame Raiders



HOUSTON (AP) - The Houston Texans have advanced to the AFC divisional playoffs by throttling Connor Cook and the Oakland Raiders.



Houston's defense allowed just 203 net yards, recorded three sacks and intercepted Cook three times in a 27-14 win over the Raiders. Jadaveon Clowney set the tone by picking off Cook on Oakland's second possession to set up Lamar Miller's four-yard touchdown run. A.J. Bouye and Corey Moore also intercepted the Raiders' quarterback, while Whitney Mercilus had two sacks.



Cook was 18 of 45 passing for 161 yards and a touchdown in becoming the first player to make his initial NFL start in a postseason game. He hit Andre Holmes for an eight-yard TD in the fourth quarter, but it came after the Texans built a 27-7 lead.



Cook was pressed into service following injuries to Derek Carr and Matt McGloin.



Brock Osweiler ran for a score and threw for another while passing for 168 yards in his return to Houston's starting lineup. Miller had 73 yards on 31 carries in helping the Texans control the ball for 33 ½ minutes.



Houston will take on New England next weekend unless Miami beats Pittsburgh on Sunday. Otherwise, the Texans will head to Kansas City.



The game caps a disappointing finish to the season for the Raiders, who were in line to claim the AFC West title and a first-round bye in the playoffs until they lost to the Broncos last weekend.

HOUSTON (ESPN)-- Texans head coach Bill O'Brien will return next season.

After the Texans' 27-14 victory over the Oakland Raiders in the opening round of the playoffs Saturday, owner Bob McNair said he never considered firing O'Brien even if Houston lost, despite reports speculating otherwise.

"There's nothing to it," McNair said. "I got a chuckle out of it. I'm not going to fire him. We're already talking about next year."

O'Brien said he plans to stay for at least the remainder of his five-year contract.

"I have two years left on my contract," O'Brien said. "I'm looking forward to coaching here, and I'm looking forward to getting ready for this next game. I think it's a great win today for our team."

