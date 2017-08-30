Texans-Cowboys game canceled after being moved from floods



ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The preseason game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night has been canceled.



The game had been moved from Houston to the home of the Cowboys because of widespread flooding in the Houston area. The decision to cancel the game altogether was announced Wednesday.



After the Texans played their preseason game in New Orleans last weekend, they went to North Texas instead of home in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The Texans practiced Monday and Tuesday at the Cowboys' practice facility.



It wasn't immediately clear when the Texans might be able to return to Houston for the first time since the hurricane made landfall last Friday.

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

STATEMENT FROM THE HOUSTON TEXANS

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans release the following statement:

“The Houston Texans have made the decision to travel back to Houston after local authorities have now found a safe route for the team to drive home today. The fourth preseason game scheduled for Thursday night in Dallas will be cancelled. At this time, the priority of our organization is getting our players, coaches and staff back home to be reunited with their families, many of whom have been evacuated from their homes and are currently sheltered. The team feels it is imperative to get back home to help the Houston community recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

Robert, Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair will make a donation equal to the money that would have been generated from ticket sales from Thursday’s preseason game in Arlington to recovery and relief efforts.

Fans that have purchased tickets to Thursday’s game will have the option to donate the money to relief efforts or request a refund through Ticketmaster. Further details regarding refunds will be announced later today.

The Houston Texans sincerely appreciate the support shown by the Dallas Cowboys and our NFL family during this difficult time.”

