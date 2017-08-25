Texans, Astros weighing options as Harvey approaches

As Hurricane Harvey approaches Texas, the Houston Texans and Houston Astros are among the teams pondering their options, as the storm is expected to make landfall and then stall along the coastline heading into next week.

The Texans are currently in New Orleans for Saturday's preseason game against the Saints. After they return home, however, they could face a decision about next Thursday's exhibition finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said there have been conversations about moving that game from Houston's NRG Stadium to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, if necessary.

"Let's see what happens," Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters Thursday about the Texans' plans to return home after Saturday's game. "Certainly if something does happen to that effect, we'll have to address it with our players. Family comes first. It's never football over family. It's football over a lot of things, but not family."

The Astros, who are currently on the road for a weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels, are scheduled to fly home Sunday night. They have an off day Monday before hosting the Texas Rangers for a three-game series and then the New York Mets for a three-game series beginning next Friday.

"Right now, we're in a holding pattern," Rangers traveling secretary Josh Shelton told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram of the team's plans to travel from Oakland to Houston on Sunday. "We'll know more once it makes landfall."

