Teams needed for Todd Cross Memorial Scholarship Tournament

BEAUMONT - With Spring officially here it's a perfect time to get outdoors, and while doing so you can also help a worthy cause. On April 15th the Todd Cross Memorial Scholarship organization will hold it's inaugural co-ed softball tournament.



For the organization’s president Robert Valvono the event is a labor of love. "Todd Cross was a good friend of ours that passed away last year in a boating accident and we established the Todd Cross Memorial Scholarship in his honor for incoming freshmen to Lamar University who have lost a parent."



The eighteen and over co-ed tournament is set for the Beaumont Municipal Athletic Complex with an entry fee of $250 dollars for a ten person team that must feature four girls.



"We need the teams,” added Valvono . “You can sign-up, you can contact us on the Todd Cross Memorial Scholarship facebook page. Our contacts are on there. We'll email you, we'll hand deliver a packet if you need to get that done. We just need the teams in. We just need to know how many teams we're going to have so we know how many fields we're going to need and we can be prepared for a great day.”



Teams need to be signed up by April 1st, and teams need to be aware of one very special rule. "The number 34 cannot be worn on the field. That was Nolan Ryan's number, his favorite player and he wore it every game. And so the number is retired as far as we're concerned. His daughter Gracie will be throwing out the first pitch wearing the number 34."

