Stroud remains in contention at PGA Championship

The PGA Championship has turned into a track meet.



Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Henrik Stenson have spent the last two holes running to their ball after striking it quickly in an effort to get the second round in before darkness.



A 1 hour, 45-minute rain delay put everyone on the course behind.

The group that included Day played particularly slow and eventually fell behind by an entire hole. They finally began playing "ready golf" with Johnson rushing up the fairway on No. 18 to hit his second shot just after Day teed off.



The group did finish the round as darkness leaving it almost impossible to see their balls on the green.

Former Lamar and PNG golfer Chris Stroud is one of those that will have to finish up Saturday morning. Stroud has five holes to play on the front nine after five birdies and three bogeys left him at 5-under par, three behind the leaders.



Hideki Matsuyama barely missed a birdie putt on the 18th hole that would have given him sole possession of the lead at the PGA Championship.



Instead, Matsuyama will have to settle for a share of the second-round lead at 8 under with Kevin Kisner after shooting 64 on Friday - the lowest round of the tournament so far.



Matsuyama had a bogey-free round that including seven birdies, five on the final seven holes. Two of those birdies came after he was forced off the course due to a 1 hour, 43 minute rain delay.



Matsuyama won the WGC Bridgestone Invitational last week after shooting a final-round 61.

© 2017 KBMT-TV