Stroud is one off lead at PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, NC. - Former PNG/Lamar golfer Chris Stroud birdied the 18th hole to shoot 3-under 68 in the first round of the PGA Champiionship at Quail Hallow.

Stroud was in a five-way tie for second place behind Thorbjorn Olesen, who shot a -4/67 among the early finishers at the PGA.

Stroud made the turn at even par and then birdied 10 and 11 before his 20 foot putt on 18 sealed his first round score of 68.

The 35 year old from Groves got into the year's last major by winning the Barracuda Championship this past Sunday in Reno, NV.

