Stroud has 54 hole lead at Puerto Rico

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - (AP) Chris Stroud has gone 276 tournaments over the better part of a decade trying to win on the PGA Tour. A birdie on the final hole Saturday in the Puerto Rico Open gave him his first 54-hole lead, and he hopes his experience will keep him calm.

Looking over his shoulder could make that very difficult.

Stroud kept a clean card at Coco Beach Golf and Country Club for a 5-under 67, giving him a one-shot lead over Bill Lunde and D.A. Points. What makes the final round more challenging is 10 players were within three shots.

"I feel like at this point in my career — it's my 11th year on tour — I've got experience on my side," Stroud said. "I was very calm today. Nothing really freaks me out. Middle of the round, I got a little loose, but I'm going to draw from that. I feel like I'm way overdue."

Stroud was at 15-under 201.

Points is a two-time PGA Tour winner, most recently in 2013 at the Houston Open. Lunde won the Turning Stone Resort Championship in 2010, and only got into the Puerto Rico Open as a past champion. This is his first event in five months, so winning could not come at a better time.

