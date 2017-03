Groves native Chris Stroud slipped to eighth place after firing a final round 1-under at the Puerto Rico Open. The Port Neches-Groves, Lamar alum headed into the final day with a one stroke lead over the field.



Stroud, who is still looking for his first PGA victory, takes home a check worth $90,000 after tying for eighth with a final score of (-16).

