Southeast Texan officiating tonight's National Championship game

How about another Southeast Texas connection for the College Football National Championship.

Tonight's game is being officiated by a Big 12 crew led by Nederland native, Mauriceville resident Mike Defee.



You might remember Defee and his son were working together at one of Lamar's preseason scrimmages earlier this year.



It's the first time Mike is wearing the white hat in a national title game. He has served as a back judge and an alternate in previous championship games.

