Sophia Manibo signs with Lamar Soccer

Kelly mid-fielder set to make a difference with the Cardinals

KBMT 11:14 PM. CST February 08, 2017

BEAUMONT - Kelly HS mid-fielder Sophia Manibo sign a scholarship Wednesday to play soccer for the Lamar Cardinals.

Manibo has been a four year player on varsity for the Lady Bulldogs, earning all-district honors.

