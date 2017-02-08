Close Sophia Manibo signs with Lamar Soccer Kelly mid-fielder set to make a difference with the Cardinals KBMT 11:14 PM. CST February 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BEAUMONT - Kelly HS mid-fielder Sophia Manibo sign a scholarship Wednesday to play soccer for the Lamar Cardinals.Manibo has been a four year player on varsity for the Lady Bulldogs, earning all-district honors. (© 2017 KBMT) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Three dead, seven injured after DeRidder, LA,… Feb. 8, 2017, 12:14 p.m. Sperm for sale: Fighting for change Feb. 8, 2017, 4:56 p.m. Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick switches to… Feb. 8, 2017, 8:53 p.m.
