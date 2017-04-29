Silsbee's Treadway signs with San Francisco 49ers

BEAUMONT, Texas (Lamar Athletics) – Lamar University offensive lineman Bret Treadway has signed a free agent contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Treadway’s signing comes less than 24 hours after Brendan Langley became the program’s first NFL Draft selection since 1990.

“It’s an awesome feeling,” said Treadway. “This has been my dream since I can remember. I’ve always had to put in extra work since I’m undersized. I was undersized in high school and college but it’s a great feeling to see that hard work pay off.”

A stalwart on the offensive line for the past four seasons, Treadway played in and started 43 games during his four seasons in the Golden Triangle. The Silsbee, Texas native, entered the 2016 season projected as one of the nation’s top offensive linemen earning preseason All-America honors. Treadway battled through injuries to play in and start eight games for the Cardinals.

Treadway gained national attention as a key figure in an offensive front that helped produce the nation’s leading rusher – Kade Harrington. Treadway, along with the rest of the Cardinals’ offensive line, paved the way for Harrington as he put together one of the best seasons for a running back in the history of the game. The program’s all-time leading rusher became just the seventh back in NCAA Division I history to rush for 2,000 yards in just 10 games. Harrington wrapped up the season finishing runner-up for the Walter Payton Award – FCS football’s Heisman Trophy.

Treadway garnered first-team All-Southland Conference honors following his junior campaign. A two-time All-SLC selection, Treadway was recognized with honorable mention All-Southland honors as a sophomore.

Treadway’s success on the gridiron was recognizable early in his career. Despite his freshman status, Treadway fought his way up the depth chart by opening day and never looked back starting all 12 games. That season, Treadway helped protect an all-conference quarterback, and blocked for a running back who set an LU freshman rushing record.

“The offensive line coach called me at the end of the sixth round and told me they had one more selection and he wanted me. He was trying to convince the rest of the staff to take me, but they went with a defensive back in the final round. Following the draft, my agent called and said San Francisco offered and I accepted it.”

Treadway leaves for rookie minicamp Thursday and will be in San Francisco for three days. He then returns for a week and will fly back for three more weeks.

