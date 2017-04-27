Silsbee's Mallorie Brooks signs with Cedar Valley

SILSBEE - (April 26, 2017) – Silsbee High School senior volleyball outside hitter Mallorie Brooks signed a letter of intent on Wednesday, April 26 with Cedar Valley College in Lancaster.



Brooks led the Silsbee Lady Tigers volleyball team in 2016 with 519 aces, 388 kills and 63 digs. Her 91.9% serving percentage also led the team accounting for 315 points.



The Lady Tigers reached the 4A area round of the playoffs, first defeating Shepherd in bi-district before falling to Huffman-Hargrave in the area round. Silsbee finished the season 35-5.



Brooks was surrounded by family, friends and coaches during the signing.

