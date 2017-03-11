Silsbee wins state in 4A Boys basketball

SAN ANTONIO - The Silsbee Tigers overcame a 39-36 deficit at halftime to beat Brazosport 89-83, capturing their first state championship in boys basketball.

The Tigers came out strong in the 3rd quarter to outscore the Exporters 25-11 and then held them off down the stretch.

Silsbee was led by Jordyn Adams with 26 points and nine rebounds. Willie Jones had 17 points with 13 rebounds, Braelon Bush added 17 points and Trajan Harris chipped in with 14.

