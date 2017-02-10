Silsbee stays perfect in district play

WEST ORANGE - West Orange-Stark played tough but it wasn't enough as Silsbee pulled away for a 103-78 win in Mustang Gym. The top-ranked Tigers improve to (26-5, 9-0), while the Mustangs drop to (10-13, 5-4)

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

22-5A

Livingston 41

Nederland 61 F

DIST: LIV (4-9) NED (8-5)

Central 91

Lumberton 40 F

DIST: CEN (12-1) LUM (2-11)

Port Neches-Groves 30

#16 Port Arthur Memorial 72 F

DIST: PNG (2-11) PAM (12-1)

Vidor 40

Ozen 81 F

DIST: VID (3-10) OZN (9-4)



22-4A

Hamshire-Fannett 53

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 56 F

DIST: HF (0-9) LCM (7-2)

#1 Silsbee 103

West Orange-Stark 78 F

DIST: SIL (9-0) WOS (5-4)

(© 2017 KBMT)