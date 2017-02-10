Silsbee stays perfect in district play

WEST ORANGE - West Orange-Stark played tough but it wasn't enough as Silsbee pulled away for a 103-78 win in Mustang Gym. The top-ranked Tigers improve to (26-5, 9-0), while the Mustangs drop to (10-13, 5-4)
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
22-5A
Livingston 41
Nederland 61 F
DIST: LIV (4-9) NED (8-5)
Central 91
Lumberton 40 F
DIST: CEN (12-1) LUM (2-11)
Port Neches-Groves 30
#16 Port Arthur Memorial 72 F
DIST: PNG (2-11) PAM (12-1)
Vidor 40
Ozen 81 F
DIST: VID (3-10) OZN (9-4)
22-4A
Hamshire-Fannett 53
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 56 F
DIST: HF (0-9) LCM (7-2)
#1 Silsbee 103
West Orange-Stark 78 F
DIST: SIL (9-0) WOS (5-4)
