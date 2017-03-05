Silsbee State Semifinal set

SILSBEE - Silsbee is headed back to state after knocking off traditional power Houston Yates 94-84 in Huntsville Saturday.



The Tigers will be joined in San Antonio by Midlothian Heritage, Argyle and Brazosport.



Silsbee takes the court for the first time on Friday at 3 pm when they face the Argyle eagles.

A win would send the Tigers to Saturday's 7 pm Class 4A State Championship Game.

CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT

Alamodome, San Antonio

FRIDAY

1:30 pm

#3 Brazosport Exporters (32-3) vs #16 Midlothian Heritage Jaguars (32-5)

3:00 pm

#10 Argyle Eagles (33-3) vs #1 Silsbee Tigers (31-6)

SATURDAY

7:00 pm

Class 4A State Championship

