Silsbee rolls into showdown with Yates

HUNTSVILLE - After watching traditional power Houston Yates survive a scare against Waco Connally, the top-ranked Silsbee Tigers put on a show for those in attendance at Johnson Coliseum.

Silsbee led 22-0 over Waco La Vega after one, en route to a 93-52 blowout win.

The Tigers will try to reach the State Tournament in San Antonio for a second straight year when they face Yates tomorrow at 1 pm in Sam Houston State's Johnson Coliseum.

