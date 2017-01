Silsbee showed why they are to top-ranked team in Class 4A Monday night as the Tigers crushed former district rival Hardin-Jefferson by 30 points in Tiger Gym, 81-51.

Silsbee (17-5) opens 22-4A play at Orangefield Friday night. The Hawks (16-10) start 23-3A action at home against Huffman.

