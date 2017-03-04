Silsbee is headed back to State!

HUNTSVILLE - Last season Silsbee's season ended with a heartbreaking State Championship loss against Dallas Lincoln, now the Tigers are headed back to San Antonio. This afternoon the Tigers eliminated traditional power Houston Yates, 94-84 at Sam Houston State University.

Top-ranked Silsbee will play on Friday at either 1:30 pm or 3 pm in the Alamodome. If the Tigers win they will play in the 4A State Championship game at 7 pm Saturday night.

