Silsbee hangs on to beat Argyle 46-45 in state semifinals

SAN ANTONIO - The Silsbee Tigers rallied from an early deficit and Trajan Harris made some key free throws down the stretch to beat Argyle 46-45 in the Class 4A semifinals at the Alamodome

The Tigers, who have been averaging over 100 points per game in the playoffs, led 27-23 at the half.

Argyle was able to take the lead in the 4th quarter and had the last shot to win it, but it missed.

Silsbee was led by Michael McCain and Jordyn Adams with 10 points apiece.

Tigers will now face Brazosport in the 4A championship game at 7 pm. The Exporters won the other semifinal game beating Midlothian Heritage 73-64.

© 2017 KBMT-TV