Silsbee advances to 4A Regional

The Silsbee Tigers beat Houston North Forest 124-84 Monday night in Huntsville to advance to the 4A regional this Friday back at Sam Houston State.

The Tigers will face the winner of the Tuesday night game between Lorena and La Vega.

In the other half of the 4A doubleheader on Monday night in Huntsville, Houston Yates beat Huffman 92-82.

In Class 5A, Waco University beat Nacogdoches 76-58 and will play the winner of FB Marshall vs PA Memorial that will be played on Tuesday.

