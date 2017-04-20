SETX sports legends honored at Champagne & Ribs

BEAUMONT - The theme of the 12th annual Gift of Life Champagne and Ribs gala on Thursday night was SETX Wide World of Sports.

With that a number of former professional sports stars from SETX were recognized, with 12Sports Dave Hofferth and Ashly Elam handling the introductions.

The legends included Stephen Jackson of the NBA, Frank Middleton & Bobby Leopold of the NFL. Olympic high jumper Inika McPherson, retired MLS player Davy Arnaud, College football referee Mike Defee, Boxer Bubba Busceme. and NHRA Drag racer Coleman Roddy.

Also recognized football coaches Cornel Thompson of WO Stark and Mike Schultz of Lamar, plus retired Lamar baseball coach Jim Gilligan.

Indy 500 champ Mario Andretti was a special guest and was introduced by former CH 12 Sports Director Bill Macatee of CBS Sports, who just worked the Masters and was headed to the Valero Texas Open.

Money raised from the event goes to the Gift of Life men's health program.

