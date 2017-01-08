SETX connection at the national championship game

TAMPA - Southeast Texas will have two representatives playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday night when they go for their second straight national title against Clemson.

Defensive backs Tony Brown of Ozen and Deionte Thompson of West Orange-Stark will suit up for Alabama. Brown has seen more action in the second half of the season and was in on five tackles in their semifinal win over Washington, while Thompson has mainly been used on special teams.

They both spoke at Media Day on Saturday in Tampa.

