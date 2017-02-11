Seahawks softball drops four of five at home tournament

BEAUMONT – Lamar State College Port Arthur softball had a tough run at its own tournament this weekend, falling in four of five games.

The Seahawks dropped games to North Central Texas College 10-1, Trinity Valley Community College 2-1, Angelina College 9-1 and Faulkner State CC 3-2 in an extra-inning affair. LSCPA picked up its lone win of the tourney with an 11-2 decision over Baton Rouge CC.

After the three losses to NCTC, TVCC and Angelina on Friday, the Seahawks fared much better with their win over Baton Rouge and a near-win over Faulkner State.

Against Baton Rouge, Ashley May had a huge plate performance, going 4 for 4 with seven runs batted in on a home run and two doubles. Briana White also had a home run for the Hawks and Kayla Sheridan, who was named NJCAA Region 14 Player of the Week this past week, had a double after going 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI.

May was the do-it-all player in this one, picking up the win on the mound after going five innings, striking out six and allowing just one earned run on three hits.

The Hawks, now 3-10 for the season, took Faulkner State into extra innings in the final game Saturday, extending out to a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth. Faulkner managed to score two in the bottom half of the inning to claim the 3-2 decision.

Savana Guidry picked up two of the Seahawks’ four hits in the game while White had her second home run of the day, a solo shot. May worked the first six innings of the game, allowing one earned run on four hits but it was Kelsey Stewart who took the decision.

The Seahawks hit the road later this week when they face a doubleheader at Pensacola (Fla.) Community College on Thursday (1 p.m. & 3 p.m.), then travel to the Sun Chief Classic at Faulkner State CC in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on Friday and Saturday.





