Seahawks never trail Blinn College in 76-63 win



PORT ARTHUR -- John Comeaux hit for 20 points and Chase Rutledge added 15 as Lamar State College Port Arthur rolled past Blinn College for a 76-63 NJCAA Region 14 win Wednesday night at the Carl Parker Center.



The win is a big one as LSCPA jockeys for position in the quickly-approaching Region 14 postseason tournament. The Hawks moved to 7-10 and hold sole possession of eighth place in the region. That tourney starts on Tuesday, March 7, hosted by Jacksonville College at the Jacksonville ISD gymnasium.



On Wednesday night, the Seahawks made no bones about their intent in taking care of Blinn quickly. Freshman Madit Daniel went to work with several early baskets as the Seahawks moved past an initial 2-2 tie to eventually lead by 12 at the midway point of the first half.



"In the first half, we had a really good, smooth flow going," LSCPA head coach Lance Madison said. "We had 12 assists and only six turnovers. We were sharing the ball and scoring some good points."



Beaumont Ozen graduate John Comeaux, who led all scorers, did much of his damage in the first half, scoring 13 and finishing with 20 in the game.



Meanwhile, West Orange-Stark HS grad Chase Rutledge scored 7 in the first half, hitting 10 of 11 from the free throw line in the game and finishing with 15.



Sophomore Serbian Petar Radojicic added 14 points with a game-best eight rebounds for the Seahawks, while freshman teammate Madit Daniel added 12 points in the win.



"We have a good team chemistry," Madison said. "We're going to play hard for one another and that shows in the extra effort you're seeing on the floor. We're getting on the floor, diving for loose balls, taking charges and doing what we need to do to win those games."



The Seahawks get another shot at San Jacinto College on Saturday when they travel to Pasadena to take on the nation's third-ranked team. The Hawks led the Ravens late in the second half before relinquishing a 97-87 decision to the then-No. 2 program. The game tips off at 7 pm

