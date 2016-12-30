Seahawks come back to beat Cy Fair in first day of New Year's Classic

Seahawks come back to dominate Cy Fair in first day of New Year’s Classic



PORT ARTHUR – It took a late push by Lamar State College Port Arthur to settle a back-and-forth battle with Lone Star College Cy Fair as the Seahawks claimed a 91-80 win in the first day of the LSCPA New Year’s Classic.



The Hawks trailed by as many as 10 points early to the Falcons as they worked to shake loose the rust of the winter break. Eventually, the Seahawks came alive, forcing late turnovers and hitting breakout baskets to go up by 13 in the second half.



Sophomore Petar Radojicic owned the paint, scoring 30 points with 13 rebounds in what could be his best performance of the season. He added two blocked shots and two assists while leading all scorers in the game.

Sophomore Chase Rutledge knocked down3 of 6 3-pointers to add 14 points for the Seahawks with Bradley Ficken serving up 10 assists to help the Hawks’ offensive efforts.



Cy Fair’s Tyus Gray and Juwan Ard each scored 18 points, while Nicholas Williams and Dedrek Gatson scored 14 apiece.



The Seahawks return for the second day of the New Year’s Classic to take on North American University at 4 p.m. at the Carl Parker Center. NAU defeated Victoria College 101-65 in the early game Friday.

Victoria and Cy Fair will face off in the 2 p.m. game Saturday.

