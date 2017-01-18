Seahawks break out of slump with 77-59 win over Angelina



PORT ARTHUR – A strong defensive effort put one of the best offenses in NJCAA Region 14 off its game Wednesday night as Lamar State College Port Arthur ended a three-game skid with a 77-59 victory over Angelina College at the Carl Parker Center.



The Seahawks defense kept the Roadrunners on their heels, forcing 21 turnovers that LSCPA converted into 25 points. Angelina, which had gone 5-2 in the early-season cross-division play against the North Zone, shot just 35.5 percent in their first South Zone game, including a 28.1 percent showing in the second half where the Runners were outscored 43-30.



“We beat a good offensive team tonight,” Seahawks head coach Lance Madison said. “We got a lot of stops and kept them off the glass. It was a good overall team win.”



The Seahawks, now 2-6 in conference and 11-6 overall, showed a cohesiveness they had been struggling to find in early conference games. Shooting 48 percent from the field in the game, the Hawks relied on its inside game early to go up by as many as four. LSCPA’s Petar Radojicic worked the paint to near-perfection, picking up his 11th double-double performance of the season with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Radojicic currently leads the conference in rebounding with 10.2 a game.



Angelina, behind the work of guard Gary Blackston’s team-best 14 points, worked its way to an 8-point lead, 19-11, at the midway point of the first half. A 9-0 run by the Seahawks put them back on top 20-19 less than three minutes later. By the time the first half came to an end, the Hawks were up five, 34-29.



Angelina managed to tie the game at 36-36 with 18:39 left in the game but that would be the last advantage the Roadrunners would enjoy as the Seahawks stretched out their lead to as many as 20 before the final buzzer.



Freshman guard John Comeaux finished as the game’s high scorer with 22 points, adding four steals and three assists, while Chol Luk added 12 points, hitting 6 of 6 from the free throw line.



The Hawks return to Region 14 South Zone play this Saturday when they travel to Jacksonville College where they will face the Jaguars at 4 p.m.

