Seahawks basketball places two among NJCAA Region 14 All-Conference

PORT ARTHUR – John Comeaux and Petar Radojicic earned NJCAA Region 14 men’s basketball all-conference honors after leading the Seahawks to a 17-13 season and an appearance in the regional tournament.



Comeaux, a freshman from Beaumont Ozen High School, is among the 10 players winning a spot on the All-Region 14 first team, while Radojicic of Serbia is a second-team honoree.



Comeaux lit up the scoreboard for the Seahawks this season, averaging 19.8 points in all games and 22.5 points in conference contests. His league average was good enough for second place in the region. His strength came at the free throw line where he was first in conference after hitting 122 of 161 attempts. He was third in the conference in field goals made with 139 and fourth in steals with 42 in league games.



Comeaux made school history on January 6, 2017 when he hit for 47 points against Panola College, setting the LSCPA record for points in a game. The Seahawks won that game 97-95 after Comeaux hit a buzzer-beating basket. Those on-court heroics earned him NJCAA National Player of the Week honors.

Comeaux scored in double figures in 26 of his 30 games. He started all but two of the Seahawks’ 30 games this season.



Radojicic, who hails from Llubovija, Serbia, was one of five named to the region’s second-team honorees after leading Region 14 in rebounds with 10.2 boards per game overall and 10.8 rebounds a game in league contests. The sophomore also finished third in the region in field goal percentage, shooting at a 61.5 percent clip.



Radojicic sat out last season as a medical redshirt after playing his freshman season at LSCPA the year before. He came out strong this season, scoring in double figures in all but two of the team’s 30 games. He started in every game for the Hawks.



He scored 24 points twice in league games, against eventual conference champion San Jacinto College and Coastal Bend College on back-to-back dates to close out the regular season. He scored 23 points four times in conference matchups, though his best scoring performance came against non-league foe Lone Star College-Cy Fair when he dumped in 30 points.



His best games on the boards came against Blinn College on January 28, 2017 when he pulled down 17 rebounds, 13 of those coming on the defensive end. He had 14-rebound performances twice in conference and three 13-rebound league games.

NJCAA All-Region 14 First Team

North Zone

Hyron Edwards, Trinity Valley CC

Eden Ewing, Tyler Junior College

Kwinton Hinson, Tyler Junior College

Ndene Gueye, Kilgore College

Tope Arikawe, Panola College



South Zone

Corey Davis, San Jacinto College

Jordan Duffy, San Jacinto College

Tony Farmer, Lee College

John Comeaux, Lamar State College Port Arthur

Isaiah Bailey, Angelina College

NJCAA All-Region 14 Second Team

North Zone

Ameed Wainright, Trinity Valley CC

Andres Ibraruen, Trinity Valley CC

Jerry Perry, Bossier Parish CC

Devyn Wilson, Panola College

Jaqwan McCauley, Tyler Junior College



South Zone

Ben Nakwaash, Jacksonville College

Petar Radojicic, LSCPA

Willie Rooks, Coastal Bend College

Tivonte Hardy, San Jacinto College

Gary Blackston, Angelina College

© 2017 KBMT-TV