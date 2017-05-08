Romo misses the cut at US Open qualifying

Tony Romo, recently retired quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, missed his shot at playing in the U.S. Open by shooting a 3-over-par 75 at a local qualifier Monday at Split Rail Links & Golf Club just outside of Dallas.

Romo bogeyed Nos. 5, 7 and 9 to make the turn at 3-over par. He birdied No. 10, but then gave it back at 11. He eagled No. 14 to get to 1-over, then put his tee shot on 15 in the water and finished that hole with a triple bogey, pretty much ending his chances.

“From the moment I stepped on the course, I really felt the love and energy from all the people here,” Tony Romo said afterward. “I tried to give them some things to be excited about, and I had some good moments out there. But I had four 3-putts and the one bad hole and that was it. I was encouraged with how I played overall. I just need to get out and do more of this kind of thing. I need to play in more tournaments because golf and tournament golf are two totally different deals.”

Seven qualifiers will move on to a sectional qualifier. Romo had to shoot a 3-under 69 par to make that group.

Before the round, the Texas Golf Association tweeted a photo and said that a gallery of 200 was on hand to watch Romo attempt to qualify.

He played 12 seasons in the NFL, passing for 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns. Injuries took a toll on his career as a quarterback — seven major ones that ranged from a broken pinkie finger to a broken collarbone to broken bones in his back — that kept him from playing.

FROM USA TODAY

© 2017 KBMT-TV