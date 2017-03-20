Rockets stun Nuggets 125-124.

HOUSTON -- James Harden converted a coast-to-coast layup with 2.4 seconds remaining to cap a wild fourth quarter and give the Houston Rockets a 125-124 win over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night at Toyota Center.

Harden corralled the rebound of an errant shot from Nuggets guard Jameer Nelson and raced up the center of the court before scoring to give the Rockets (49-22) their final lead. Harden followed with a deflection on the subsequent inbounds pass intended for Nuggets center Mason Plumlee to seal the victory.

Six Rockets scored in double figures with Harden leading the way with a game-high 39 points and 11 assists. Reserve Eric Gordon scored 18 points including a pair of 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter that gave Houston the lead.

After Harden pushed the Rockets' lead to 123-118 with a 3-pointer at the 1:28 mark Nuggets forward Will Barton answered with a trey and a three-point play through a Gordon foul with 42.1 seconds remaining.

Barton tallied 24 points off the bench for the Nuggets (33-37) who fell to 0-3 against Houston this season. Nikola Jokic posted 22 points 13 rebounds and eight assists while Gary Harris scored a team-high 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting.

