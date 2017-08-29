Rockets owner ups his pledge for Harvery Relief Fund

Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander will now donate $10 million to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund started by Houston mayor Sylvester Turner, an increase over the $4 million he pledged Monday, according to multiple reports.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Alexander has told the mayor about the increased contribution but the team will not put out a statement on the matter because Alexander does not want the additional donation to bring attention to himself.

The Rockets had issued a statement Monday after Alexander's original donation, saying "our hearts are heavy seeing the devastation that so many of our friends, family and neighbors are experiencing."

The Houston Astros ownership group also agreed to donate $4 million to the relief efforts.

The donations were among several pledged by teams and athletes to aid victims of flooding in Houston, including a $50,000 pledge made by Rockets point guard Chris Paul on Monday to Texans defensive end J.J. Watt's online fundraiser.

FROM ESPN

© 2017 KBMT-TV