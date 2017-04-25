Rockets advance with 105-99 win over Thunder



HOUSTON (AP) - James Harden had 34 points and his supporting cast helped the Houston Rockets overcome a 47-point game by Russell Westbrook to get a 105-99 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.



The Thunder head home a year after advancing to the Western Conference finals after Houston took this series 4-1.



The Rockets used a 5-1 run, with all their points coming on free throws, to pull away from the Thunder and make it 98-91. Victor Oladipo threw a pass about 5 feet above Westbrook's head and out of bounds on the next possession and Harden made a layup on the other end with about 3 minutes left.



The Rockets began eating up the clock after that and Oklahoma City missed shot after shot that could have closed the gap.

