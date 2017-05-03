HOUSTON, Texas – Lamar University baseball had a brilliant two-out rally in the ninth inning, but a leadoff walk and base knock to follow gave Rice its chance to walk the Cardinals off in a 9-8 win Wednesday evening at Reckling Park in non-conference action.

The Cardinals (26-20) – who had a 5-0 lead to start – were down to their final out with senior Bryndan Arredondo at the plate. Arredondo walked and was followed by a single into right field from Vincent Dellocono that put two on with two outs. After Brendan Satran took over as a pinch runner, Phil Ingram bashed a sinking line drive that scooted by Chace Sarchet in left field and allowed both runners to score.

In the bottom of that inning, Charlie Warren drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second base when Sarchet put down a sacrifice bunt. Ryan Chandler came through with the knock that sealed it on a single to right center field that chased home Warren.

The Cardinals jumped out early using a three-run third inning to gain the majority of its 5-0 lead. Just after Ingram pushed across Cole Coker – who tripled – in the second inning to make it 1-0, Cutter McDowell led off the third with a double down the right field line. He popped up a pitch that landed just inside of the right field foul line and just by a diving Tristian Gray’s glove.

McDowell’s double pushed his already conference-leading total to 22, and is now alone for fifth place in the LU history books for two baggers in a season.

Russell followed McDowell with his own double to right field that made it 2-0. Adames set up Silvers for an RBI with his second single up the middle that put runners on first and third. Silvers chased home Russell with an infield single, and Bryndan Arredondo loaded the bags with a sinking single into left field.

Freshman Coker stepped into the box and hit a deep fly ball to left that moved up every runner, including Adames’ score that made it 4-0.

In the fifth, the Cardinals took advantage of a free pass when Adames was hit by a pitch that led off the inning. After Silvers and Arredondo singled to load the bags, a ground out from Chaneng Varela allowed Adames to score his second run of the game.

The Owls stormed back with a five-run fifth inning that started with back-to-back walks. Dominic DiCaprio singled home one run with a single before Darryn Sheppard loaded the bases with another walk. Both Sarchet and DiCaprio scored when Ford Proctor laced a double just inside of the first base bag that rolled into right field foul territory. Sheppard, who went to third on Proctor’s hit, scored on a ground out from Gray.

Lamar held a 6-5 lead at the seventh inning stretch. After a one-out double, Ryan Cawthon took over on the mound and forced Addison Moss to roll over for Rice’s second out and a runner at third base. Robbie Lammons reached on an infield error, which allowed Tristan Gray – the runner at third- to score. After the error, Rice put up three-straight singles to grab its 8-6 lead.

Cawthon left the inning without allowing an earned run.

The Cardinals, led by three-hit games from Adames (3-of-4) and Silvers (3-for-5), outhit the Owls 16-9. McDowell - who was pulled in the fourth inning for precautionary reasons – was 2-for-3, and Russell (2-for-5) and Arredondo (2-of-4) all also had multi-hit games. The top five spots in the order combined to go 12-of-22 in the contest.

Adames was the team leader with two runs and Ingram had the team best three RBI.

Jace Campbell (3-4) took the loss on one-plus innings of work. He gave up one the winning run on one hit and two walks. Ryan Johnson started the game for the Cardinals and fired two scoreless innings with two hits and a walk allowed.

Galen Andrews and Brett Brown each worked two innings. Andrews allowed two runs on a hit and two walks, and Brown allowed an unearned run on three hits and a walk.

The Cardinals will wrap up non-conference play with a three-game series at Oklahoma State that starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

