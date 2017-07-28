Reddick drives in 5, Astros rally for 6-5 win over Tigers



DETROIT (AP) - Josh Reddick hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, lifting the Houston Astros to a 6-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.



The Astros trailed 5-3 when Detroit brought in reliever Bruce Rondon (1-2) to start the eighth. He allowed singles to Derek Fisher and Jose Altuve before Reddick's drive sailed well beyond the wall in right field.



Reddick drove in five runs, and the Astros won despite getting only three innings from starter Dallas Keuchel in the left-hander's return from a neck injury. Brad Peacock (9-1) allowed two runs in four innings of relief, then Chris Devenski pitched the eighth and Ken Giles finished for his 22nd save in 24 chances.



Marwin Gonzalez also homered for the AL West-leading Astros, who were without injured slugger George Springer. Nicholas Castellanos and Miguel Cabrera went deep for Detroit.

