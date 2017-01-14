KBMT
Port Neches-Groves caps off perfect tournament

Lady Indians pile it on Baytown Sterling

Ashly Elam, KBMT 7:38 PM. CST January 14, 2017

PORT NECHES - Port Neches-Groves piled it on Saturday  at The Reservation with a 5-0 win over Baytown Sterling. The win improved the Lady Indians record to (7-0-1) for the season. 

The tournament hosts dominated the competition over three days, beating five opponents by a combined score of 16-0. PNG's wins came against Pasadena Dobie (3-0), Victoria West (1-0), Pasadena Rayburn (3-0), Hardin-Jefferson (4-0) and Baytown Sterling (5-0).

PNG will return to action Friday night against Class 4A's top-ranked Jasper Lady Bulldogs. 

